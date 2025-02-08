MFI Ordinance row: Stop making reckless quips, handle your dept, BJP tells K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Feb 8 Coming down heavily on Congress leaders for criticising Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for not signing the Ordinance to regulate microfinancing institutions (MFIs) that have been harassing farmers, the Karnataka BJP on Saturday stated that instead of making reckless statements they should focus on managing their departments.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy had stated that despite being in a Constitutional position, Governor Gehlot is acting like a spokesperson of the BJP.

He had demanded that the Governor should not get influenced politically with regard to the Ordinance promulgated to prevent highhandedness of MFIs and give justice to the people.

The Governor had refused to give consent for the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025.

Reacting to the development, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka rapped Minister Cheluvarayaswamy for his comments against the Governor and stated that “Since the Congress government took office, over 3,000 farmers in the state have committed suicide in the past 20 months, yet you show no concern.”

“The Governor has rightly pointed out that the existing legal framework can be used to regulate microfinance companies. What is wrong with that? If your government has concerns regarding the Governor’s remarks, you should write to him or meet him to clarify your stance. Instead, making unnecessary political attacks and accusing him of being a BJP spokesperson is completely inappropriate,” Ashoka stated.

“The entire country is well-aware of how Governors acted when the Congress was in power at the Centre. Rather than making such pointless statements and wasting time, focus on managing your department efficiently. Address the issues faced by farmers and fulfil your duties with sincerity. That is how you can repay the trust of the voters,” he charged.

“Instead of recklessly making statements in front of the media, please focus a little on managing your department. Do you even remember which department you are in charge of, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy? You seem to be in a dilemma—whether to align yourself with CM Siddaramaiah’s camp or Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s,” Ashoka claimed.

“Given your uncertainty about retaining your position in case of a Cabinet reshuffle or a change in the Chief Minister, it is no surprise that you have forgotten your department and responsibilities,” he slammed.

“Farmers are being driven to suicide due to harassment by microfinance companies. Instead of addressing their grievances, you have not even shown the basic courtesy of visiting the affected families in your home district. Just recently, I personally visited the home of one Prema and her son Ranjith, who tragically took their lives in Konnapura village, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district. I offered condolences and provided personal financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Only after this did you even acknowledge the issue,” Ashoka pointed out.

