MGNREGA amended after public feedback, Cong changed its name too: Union Minister

New Delhi, Jan 7 Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghal on Wednesday lent his support to the renaming of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) VB G RAM G and said that this was not done arbitrarily but based on the feedback from the people on ground.

Speaking to IANS, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice spoke on a range of issues ranging from opening the courts 24x7, Congress’ opposition to VB G RAM G and also about the public mood in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

IANS: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant recently said that the courts will be accessible round the clock. What is your view on this?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: We have three pillars of democracy - Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. All three bodies should conduct their fundamental duties sensitively. Opening the courts beyond the working hours is a good indication, and citizens will benefit from this, as this will lead to ease of living and put the nation on path of Viksit Bharat.

IANS: Why is Congress party protesting against the new VB G Ram G legislation?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: I don’t know how many people from Congress party undertook feedback from the grassroots on MGNREGA, whether being in power or not.

We received feedback for amending MGNREGA from the people. There were several factors identified by people, seeking changes in the bill. I also got feedback in my own Bikaner constituency.

There were many issues they raised. One prominent issue was difficulty faced by farmers during the peak season of agriculture. We have brought changes to this, in the G Ram G Bill.

During rainy season, waterlogs up in villages and narrow bylanes, if a system is being brought to address this, it will only lead to water conservation and improve village infrastructure.

Regarding Opposition’s objection to name change, one must know that the scheme was originally Jawahar Rozgar Yojana. It was renamed as NREGA, and then as MGNREGA.

Schemes are renamed as per the relevant circumstances, and it has been done earlier also during the Congress regime.

With G Ram G, infrastructure will improve in rural areas, allowances will be provided to the unemployed, corruption will be eradicated, and this bill also guarantees employment for 125 days instead of 100. During the peak season in agriculture, enough labour will be available for work and the scheme will also improve over time, so, this decision should be welcomed.

IANS: Congress has vowed to protest across the country. What do you have to say on this?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: It’s difficult to comprehend their stand on MGNREGA. The bill has been amended based on feedback from the people and this has been done for the overall good.

IANS: Some parties are objecting to Waqf amendment legislation. Can they obstruct this from implementation?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Waqf amendment bill has been passed by the Parliament. There is no legal sanctity in Opposition’s protest. Once the bill has been passed by the Parliament, it is binding on the states.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi has criticised the nation from foreign soil, multiple times. Does this suit his position as the Leader of Opposition?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: If you look at his records for the past 3-4 years or even earlier, he goes abroad and criticises India on foreign land. He engages with students and professors and keeps complaining about various constitutional bodies including the Election Commission, Supreme Court, CBI and others. He also mocks own country’s democracy on foreign soil. This does not suit him.

Recently, he voiced concern over the Special Intensive Roll (SIR). He made it an election issue in Bihar, but his poll pitch utterly failed there. If he doesn’t want to understand even after this, it is his choice.

IANS: Has DMK government failed Tamil Nadu, particularly on law and order issue? What is your take, given that you have been made election co-in-charge of the state?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: The DMK government hasn’t fulfilled any promises that it made to people before coming to power. They came on the promise of good governance; however, there is deep-rooted corruption. On the development front, it has done nothing. The government is drenched in nepotism. The people of Tamil Nadu are going to teach the DMK government a lesson, this time.

IANS: Will NDA come to power in the state?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Obviously, they will be taught a lesson.

IANS: A recent rally by Home Minister Amit Shah saw huge turnout of people. What do you make out of it?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Nainar Nagenthran, Tamil Nadu BJP president concluded his padyatra. It was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. I attended it along with Piyush Goyal. It was a grand rally.

IANS: After SC ruling on bail to 2020 riots accused, some allegedly chanted anti-Modi, anti-Shah slogans. What do you have to say on this?

Arjun Ram Meghwal: I welcome the Apex court ruling. The slogans are objectionable. And those who say that two accused didn’t get bail because they are Muslims, they must know that the rest five accused who got bail are also Muslims.

If someone is not satisfied with any verdict of the Supreme Court or High Court, one should pursue legal remedy. Such narratives are not appropriate in a democracy.

IANS: Congress has claimed that since they belong to a certain community, they didn’t get bail.

Arjun Ram Meghwal: Congress survives on the appeasement of minorities. Appeasement has become their policy.

