MHA amends J&K’s transaction of business rules

Srinagar, July 12 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday amended the J&K transaction of business rules bringing further subjects under the executive powers of the L-G.

According to amendments made by the MHA, the proposals relating to the transfer of administrative secretaries and cadre posts of All India Service (AIS) officers shall be submitted to the L-G of J&K by the administrative secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary.

“Provided also that in respect of matters connected with posting and transfer of Administrative Secretaries and cadre posts of All India Services officers, the proposal shall be submitted to the L-G by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary,” reads the notification issued by the MHA.

The MHA further said the proposals requiring prior concurrence of the Finance Department on the matters over which the L-G has discretionary powers shall not be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the L-G through the Chief Secretary.

“No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to ‘Police’ ‘Public Order’, ‘All India Service’ and ‘Anti-Corruption Bureau’ to exercise the discretion of the L-G under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary,” reads the notification.

The MHA, as per amendments, said that the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for the appointment of an Advocate-General and other law officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the L-G through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister.

It further said that the proposals regarding the Prisons, Directorate of Prosecution and Forensic Science Laboratory shall be submitted to the L-G by the administrative secretary, Home Department through the Chief Secretary.

