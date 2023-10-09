MHA approves premature retirement of DANICS officer accused of corruption

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Ministry of Home Affairs as approved the premature retirement of DANICS officer, A.V. Prem Nath, who has been accused in several cases including of corruption and under the POCSO Act.

"I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the Competent Authority has approved the premature retirement of A.V. Prem Nath, an Entry Grade officer of DANICS (1997) in public interest under sub-rule 1 of Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1965 with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice," read the order by Deputy Secretary, Home, Kshitish Kumar.

The Anti-Corruption Branch previously lodged an FIR against Prem Nath, a former Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Labour department, on the grounds of purportedly "acquiring illicit properties across the nation under the guise of his family members."

This FIR was registered on June 16 by the ACB after receiving a complaint that had been transferred from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, in December 2019 for an investigation.

Allegations suggest that the officer had connections and dealings in the real estate industry. It was uncovered that he had even sold properties registered in his wife's name. Additionally, he was accused of establishing a school in Almora, Uttarakhand, in 2017, under a foundation where his wife served as the Chairperson, with his mother-in-law as one of the members. The officer allegedly held the position of Vice President within this foundation. Furthermore, it is claimed that he had acquired five properties in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to this, a POCSO Act was registered against him at Kotwali police station in Uttrakhand's Ranikhet.

