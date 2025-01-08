MHA approves Tripura's official emblem: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 8 Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), responding to the Tripura government’s request, has approved the official emblem for the state government, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday

“Tripura gets its official state emblem. A significant milestone for the state, symbolising its unique identity. This emblem will be a proud representation of Tripura's history, culture and people," the Chief Minister said on X, sharing the MHA letter.

An MHA letter to the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakravarty said that the proposal for the emblem of the Tripura government has been examined in terms of rule 4 (2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 and has been found in order.

The Ministry of Home Affairs conveys its approval of the proposed emblem/logo for the state government, the letter said.

A Tripura government official said that earlier the state government had proposed the emblem/logo for the state government to the MHA.

After more than five decades of becoming a full-fledged state, the northeastern state has got its official emblem.

The erstwhile princely states of Tripura along with Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state on the same day. All three northeastern states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

Tripura ranks 18th position in terms of density of population having 350 persons per square km., although, it is the third smallest state in terms of area in the country after Goa and Sikkim. With a population of around four million, Tripura comes second next to Assam in respect of population and population density among the northeastern states of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor