MHA asks Bengal Raj Bhavan to clear pending dues on Guv's travel expenses

Kolkata, Nov 28 The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a communique to the office of the West Bengal Governor C.V Ananda Bose for recovery of the dues relating to travel expenses of the Governor.

Sources aware of the development explained that as per protocol, any travel or other related expenses of the Governor by the Union ministry has to be reimbursed by the state government concerned.

But since the current dues estimating to over Rs 3.5 crore has not been reimbursed by the West Bengal government till date, the Union home ministry has sent an indirect reminder to the state government on this count via the Raj Bhavan.

However, the sources added, that the due on this count is not entirely during the tenure of the current Governor and portion of the dues were pertaining to expenditure borne during the tenure of Bose's predecessor the current Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The expenses are mainly relating to flight and railway fares as well as the cost of hiring helicopters for the purpose of Governor's travels.

