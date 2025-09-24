MHA blames climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others for provoking youth to violence in Leh

Leh, Sep 24 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a statement regarding the law and order situation in Leh town wherein the MHA has squarely blamed the provocative statements made by climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk and others sitting on hunger strike in the town for inciting violence.

The MHA statement said: “A hunger strike was started by Sh Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

“Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee as well as Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders. The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for Ladakh scheduled tribe from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, providing 1/3 women reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages."

It further said: “With this, process for recruitment of 1800 posts was also commenced. However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC has been trying to sabotage the dialogue process.

“The next meeting of High Powered Committee has been scheduled on 6th October while meetings are also planned on 25th and 26th September with the leaders from Ladakh. The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal."

The statement also mentioned: "On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob motivated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle.

“The unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured. The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported."

It further said that “Barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation is brought under control by 4 pm. It is clear that the mob was guided by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these developments, he called off his hunger strike. The Government stands committed to the aspiration of people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards."

Four protesters were killed and over 30 others injured in firing by the security forces on unruly mob that torched a CRPF vehicle and some other vehicles, vandalised and burnt the BJP office in the town and also tried to set the secretariat of Leh hill development council ablaze.

Over three dozen security men were injured in clashes with the unruly mobs in Leh town. Authorities have imposed curfew in the town and asked people to remain calm and not get into the trap of vested interests, who are neither the friends of the people nor the well wishers of the administration.

