MHA clarifies not to give any direction to provide EWS flats to Rohingyas

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that it had not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," Home Minister's Office tweeted.

In the series of tweets, the HMO said the "government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location".

"MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA," said the HMO.

It further said that "illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law".

"The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately."

The clarification came after reports that around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

The report followed the decision taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

In the meeting, that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happen in the camp where they were living.

( With inputs from ANI )

