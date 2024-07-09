MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun's 'Sikhs for Justice' for 5 years

New Delhi, July 9 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)', founded by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for another five years.

In a notification, the MHA said that SFJ's activities have the "potential of disrupting peace, unity and integrity of the country".

According to MHA, SFJ is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab, with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The MHA also said that SFJ is in "close touch with militant outfits and activists, and is supporting violent form of extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan out of the territory of Union of India".

The pro-Khalistani outfit "can escalate its subversive activities including attempts to carve out Khalistan Nation out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law", it added.

