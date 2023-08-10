MHA gives retirement to IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath in public interest

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Ministry of Home Affairs gave premature retirement to senior IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath of the AGMUT-cadre with immediate effect "in public interest".

In an order, the MHA said, "I am directed to refer to Police Division dated August 7, 2023, on the subject cited above and to say that the competent authority has approved the premature retirement of Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT:2000) in public interest under Rule 16(3) of All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement-Benefits) Rules, 1958, with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice."

It also said that accordingly, a copy of the order dated August 7, 2023, of premature retirement of Rath is enclosed.

It is requested that a copy of the order may be served on Rath along with a cheque for a sum equivalent to the aggregate amount of his pay and allowances for a period of three months, calculated at the same rate at which he was drawing immediately before the order dated August 7, it read.

The cheque of requisite amount may be prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and handed over to the officer along with the order to be served on him, it added.

"The ink-signed dated acknowledgement of receipt of the order of premature retirement as well as cheque(s) of requisite amounts may be obtained from Rath, IPS (AGMUT:2000) and forwarded to this Ministry at the earliest," it added.

Last month, the Home Ministry had extended the suspension of Rath for another six months.

He was suspended in July 2020 for gross misconduct and misbehaviour.

