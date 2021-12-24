MHA issues order to fill IG, DIG rank posts in CAPFs

New Delhi [India], December 24 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an "office memorandum" to fill up the posts of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on deputation basis.

As per the order, it is directed to appoint 1994-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Khurana as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on a deputation basis against the existing vacancy for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The order also suggests the appointment of 1996-batch AGMUT cadre IPS Manish Kumar Agarwal as Inspectors General in the CRPF on a deputation basis for a period of five years.

It directed in the order for the appointment of 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer David Lalrinsanga as Inspector General in Border Security Force (BSF) on a deputation basis against the existing vacancy for a period of five years.

As per the order, the MHA has directed the appointment of 1996-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Alok Kumar as Inspector General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ondeputation basis against the existing vacancy for a period of five years.

It also directs for appointment of 1998-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Narendra Singh Bundela as Inspector General in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on deputation basis vice 1995-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS office Amrendra Kumar Senger (detailed for 62nd NDC Course commencing from January 3, 2022) for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The order also emphasizes the appointment of 2003-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Sang Norbu Mossobi as Deputy Inspector General in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on a deputation basis against the existing vacancy from the date of assumption of charge of the post and upto April 30, 2024 or date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Finally, the order specifically mentions "UT Division is requested to relieve above officers immediately to enable them to take up their new assignment at the Centre".

