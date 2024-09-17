MHA launches initiative to provide commodities at affordable prices in Manipur through KPKB

Imphal, Sep 17 The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday launched a major initiative to provide essential commodities at affordable prices through the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to the people of Manipur, who have been enduring prolonged unrest for over 16 months.

The widely welcome initiative involves extending the KPKB facilities to the general population of the ethnic strife-ridden state.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that KPKB would be open to ordinary people of Manipur from Tuesday by opening 16 new Bhandars in addition to 21 existing centres.

Of the 16 new centres, eight are in the valley, inhabited by the majority Meitei community people and the remaining eight in the hills, where Kuki-Zo, Naga and other tribal community people live.

Originally introduced by the MHA in 2006, the KPKB system was designed to supply essential goods at concessional prices to serving and retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organizations (CPOs), and state police forces across India.

Considering the hardships of the people amid the ongoing ethnic turmoil in Manipur, the facility has now been extended to benefit the local population, ensuring that essential goods are available at fair prices, despite the restrictions on travel and supplies caused by the unrest.

Manipur Home Department Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar on Tuesday emphasised that the step has been taken to maintain a transparent and equitable supply of essential commodities to the public during these difficult times.

''There would be 16 new outlets, 8 each in the valley and hill districts, established in addition to the 21 existing KPKB outlets in the state. These outlets have already started supplying goods to the local population from Tuesday,'' Kumar said.

On the first day of operation, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, the KPKB outlets saw a steady flow of people buying daily necessities such as soap, shampoo, detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and many other essential items.

Sorokkaibam Inaocha Meitei, a customer at the newly opened KPKB outlet in Lamlai, Imphal East district, expressed his gratitude for the initiative, particularly given the challenges posed by the ongoing unrest.

''Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, and many items are scarce in the open market. This new KPKB outlet ensures easy access to essential goods at lower prices than in the market. It is a highly commendable move,'' he said.

BSF head constable, Kirori Mal, managing the Lamlai outlet, reported brisk sales, with products worth Rs 27,300 sold by midday on the first day.

He highlighted the high demand among the public for reasonably priced essentials.

To further support the people of Manipur, the state government has also launched mobile sales units, providing essential items such as rice, potatoes, onions, pulses, cooking oil, and salt in 16 centres starting on September 15.

An official said that the initiative would be expanded to district headquarters in Senapati, Kangpokpi, Noney, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, and Kamjong by September 18.

He said with the opening of KPKB outlets to the public and the additional mobile sales units, the people of Manipur now have much-needed access to essential goods at concessional rates, easing their economic burden amid the unrest.

The initiative reflects both the Central and the state governments' commitment to the welfare of the people of Manipur, ensuring their access to affordable commodities during these challenging times. This positive development promises to bring tangible relief to the people and reinforce efforts toward the upliftment and welfare of the state's residents, the official said

