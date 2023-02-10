MHA nod to regularisation of NDMC's 4,500 regular muster roll employees

Regularisation of jobs of around 4,500 regular muster roll (RMR) employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been cleared by the Union Home Ministry, an official said.

In 2019, the NDMC had passed a proposal to regularise these jobs and the proposal was then sent to the Union Ministry.

CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision, saying "The lives of thousands of these people will change with a permanent job. The work of governments is to take care of its employees and the public. I am thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for regularising the jobs of these employees."

Now, around 4500 RMR workers will be able to get permanent jobs.

Regarding the regularisation of the RMR employees, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote several letters to the Union Home Minister.

In this regard, he had also met erstwhile Home Minister Rajnath Singh and present Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to Shah urging his department to regularise around 4500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The Delhi CM had also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group 'C' posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of NDMC.

In his letter on February 6, Delhi CM Kejriwal urged that necessary instruction should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that around 4,500 employees can be regularised in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Kejriwal also referred to a letter dated March 22, 2022, that he had written to Shah on the issue.

"I had requested you on March 22, last year that necessary instructions should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that

RMR employees (about 4,500) can become regular employees in the NDMC. Earlier, the proposal for early approval of Group C recruitment rules was sent on September 25 and March 16, 2021," Kejriwal had said in his letter in Hindi to Shah.

Kejriwal further had said, "Apart from this, various communications replies between the Ministry of Home Affairs and

NDMC were also sent to you on March 22, 2022. Despite this, the long-pending grievance of NDMC regarding the regularisation of these TMR and RMR employees has not yet been resolved."Prior to this, Kejriwal had written a letter to Amit Shah on March 22 last year.

