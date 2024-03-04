MHA provides Manipur 10 Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles with mine protection

Imphal, March 4 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided Manipur 10 Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) with mine protection features to enable the security forces in the unrest-struck northeastern state to operate in a more effective manner.

An official said that of the 10 QRFVs, seven have already arrived in the state while three more are on the way.

The MHA provided the QRFVs to equip the security forces with enforcing law and order in a "very effective manner" in the state, an official said.

These QRFVs with mine protection features would greatly help in providing a safety net to the security forces while performing their duties at vulnerable spots, the official said.

The official further said that the N. Biren Singh-led Manipur government continues to take up initiatives for strengthening security measures and the protection of lives and properties.

CM Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Monday inspected the QRFVs in Imphal.

Later, he posted on 'X': "As many as 10 of these armored personnel carriers will be added to the state's arsenal for assisting the security forces in enforcing law and order at various locations."

