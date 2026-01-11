MHA seeks report after Suvendu Adhikari's vehicle attacked in Bengal's Chandrakona

Kolkata, Jan 11 The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the alleged attack on the vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, sources in the BJP said on Sunday.

The Union Home Ministry has asked for the report from the LoP's office, and it has been learned that the office is sending video footage to the MHA.

Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters staged protests in several districts against the attack on Suvendu Adhikari's car on Saturday evening.

The convoy of Adhikari was attacked at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district late on Saturday evening while he was on his way back to Kolkata after attending a political programme in Purulia district.

Adhikari claimed that after his convoy crossed the four-point crossing in the Chandrakona Road Market area in West Midnapore district, some activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress suddenly blocked the road. He said they were carrying Trinamool Congress flags.

The LoP also claimed that some ruling party activists attacked his convoy with bamboo sticks and also hit the bulletproof vehicle. He alleged that although this continued for quite some time, local police did not arrive at the spot.

Adhikari’s convoy managed to leave the spot, after which he went straight to the Chandrakona police outpost and sat on the floor there.

This is not the first time that the convoy of the Leader of the Opposition has been attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists.

In August 2025, Adhikari’s convoy was attacked at Cooch Behar town in North Bengal. Then, a group of people, allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress, rushed from the sides and tried to block the vehicles in his convoy.

Adhikari did not suffer any injury because of the bulletproof glass of the vehicle in which he was travelling. The BJP later said the attackers were Trinamool Congress activists.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said, "There was no attack on Suvendu's car. People were chanting 'Joy Bangla' slogans. He couldn't even handle those slogans."

