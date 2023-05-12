MHA to organise G20 Conference on Crime and Security on July 13-14 in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], May 12 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will orgze the G20 Conference on "Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens), Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Gurugram.

The two-day event will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are the orgzing partners.

A round table was orgzed by the MHA in New Delhi on Friday to present the details of the proposed G20 Conference. It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from senior officers from various ministries and orgzations of the government of India and partner orgzations.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appraised the participating dignitaries about the contours of the forthcoming conference during the round table and countries were requested to send high-level delegations for the conference.

The conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest and invitee countries and international bodies. There will also be participation from Ministries and Orgzations of Government of India, Chief Secretaries, Administrators of states and Union Terrirories (UTs), Director Generals of Police of states and UTs, cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce compes and others.

