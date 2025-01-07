MHADA launches Amnesty Scheme for Mumbai Housing Societies

Mumbai, Jan 7 The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Tuesday announced a special Amnesty Scheme to help housing societies in Mumbai and its suburbs obtain their long-pending Occupancy Certificates for redeveloped buildings. This scheme is expected to benefit around 80 housing societies and will remain valid till April 10.

Many housing societies were unable to pay the premium differential amount for redevelopment, which led to delays in the issuance of occupancy certificates. Under this scheme, MHADA has waived the interest charged on the premium differential amount. Societies will now need to pay only the principal amount. Additionally, buildings redeveloped under the 1991 Development Control Regulations will receive a 75 per cent waiver on penalties related to unauthorised construction or usage.

The Chief Officer of the Mumbai Board Milind Borikar, has appealed to all housing societies with pending occupancy certificates to take advantage of this scheme and complete their formalities before the deadline.

The Mumbai Board of MHADA manages 114 layouts, which include approximately 2.25 lakh housing units. Of these, 56 layouts are old and undergoing redevelopment. Housing societies that received redevelopment approvals between July 29, 2004, and June 4, 2007, were earlier issued notices to pay the premium differential amount. However, due to non-payment, occupancy certificates were not issued to these societies. This created significant problems for members, including higher property taxes and water charges. Members also faced difficulties in selling or purchasing flats.

The Amnesty Scheme also applies to housing societies that received redevelopment permissions between January 7, 1912, and November 12, 2018, under the 1991 Development Control Regulations. Occupancy certificates will now be issued based on the allotted plot areas as approved by MHADA. Covered balconies, flower beds, and similar extensions will also be taken into account while issuing the certificates. Societies with unauthorised constructions beyond approved plans will receive a 75 per cent waiver on penalties. However, the remaining amount will need to be paid as per MHADA’s rules.

According to MHADA, for cases involving construction beyond the approved building plans or modifications to maps, charges for corrections will be applied. Penalty waivers of 75 per cent will still be applicable for such societies. This scheme aims to provide relief to societies and their members who have faced financial difficulties due to delays in obtaining occupancy certificates. Developers who have completed redevelopment and handed over buildings to societies will also benefit, as this scheme reduces the financial burden on societies and their members.

Details of this Amnesty Scheme are available on MHADA’s official website: https://mhada.gov.in

