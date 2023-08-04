Micro irrigation initiative empowers farmers in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 4 The Atal Bhujal Yojana, a participatory sustainable groundwater management initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made strides in achieving objectives of community-led water conservation and efficient groundwater resource management in Haryana.

The project’s development is evident with its impact on farmers and the environment. In 2021-22, the micro irrigation system --one of the demand side interventions under Atal Bhujal Yojana -- benefited 1,658 farmers covering an area of 2,558.44 hectares.

This number substantially increased to 21,785 farmers with 33,736.89 hectares in 2022-23 and 3,320 farmers with 3,876.42 hectares in 2023-24, an official statement said.

The scheme primarily focuses on promoting water efficient practices for irrigation like installation of drip and sprinkler systems, crop diversification, DSR in individual farmlands, leading to enhanced groundwater management through community participation.

The ambitious 2023-24 goals under the Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) saw the participation of a staggering 26,763 farmers, covering an area of 40,171.75 hectares through adoption of micro irrigation practices.

Speaking about the initiative that continues to witness a progress with a notable increase in the number of farmers, Satbir S. Kadian, Project Director, Atal Bhujal Yojana, said: “Through Atal Bhujal Yojana, we have witnessed the transformational power of community-led efforts in achieving sustainable groundwater management. “

Together, we are empowering farmers and communities to make a ‘Water Secure Haryana’ and beyond, a shining example of responsible water stewardship.”

The Atal Bhujal Yojana’s long-term vision is centred on enhancing groundwater management in water-stressed regions of Haryana covering 1,656 gram panchayats of 36 blocks falling in 14 districts.

The initiative aims to fulfill its goals through community-led participation and management actions, integrating existing and new central and state schemes.

The scheme’s focus areas also include promoting supply side interventions like rejuvenation of ponds, construction of recharge structures along with implementing intensive IEC strategy for creating mass awareness and behaviour change.

The scheme is being realised in convergence of various schemes being implemented by water related line departments under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Haryana, where more than 90 per cent of groundwater is used for agriculture and horticulture and is being overexploited, now witnesses hope through the scheme.

