MIDC to set up centres in four countries to attract foreign investment: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 19 Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant, said on Friday, in the State Council that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will set up centres in four countries to attract foreign investment in the state.

He added that the opening of the first showroom by Tesla in Mumbai is a confirmation that Maharashtra is industry-friendly.

He was replying to a motion for discussion in the State Council.

Stating that the Tesla showroom opened at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai is great pride for Maharashtra, Minister Samant said that this initiative will further strengthen the state's position in the world-class auto manufacturing sector.

Efforts are also underway to manufacture Tesla cars in Maharashtra in the coming days, the Minister added.

"The 'GI' Gold Medal awarded to Hapus Mango has also been a source of pride for the state. Due to this recognition received to Ratnagiri's Hapus Mango, the state's agriculture and fruit production sector has gained recognition at the global level," he remarked.

Minister Samant said that Maharashtra is also at the forefront in employment generation.

Efforts are being made to make the youth in rural areas self-reliant through initiatives like the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme, Vishwakarma Scheme and Madhache Gaon (honey village), he added.

"Maharashtra is also taking the lead in the entertainment sector with the WAVES Summit being organised in Mumbai. The State Industries Department will take a positive role in giving industry status to entertainment businesses in the state," he assured.

Meanwhile, State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil told the State Council that the state government is committed to ensuring that the cooperative movement in the state stands on a strong foundation and that the rural economy is strengthened through it.

He was replying to a motion for discussion in the State Council.

Stating that the central cooperative banks in every district are the pillars of rural and agricultural finance, Minister Patil said that the state government has provided a fund of Rs 769 crore for the district central cooperative banks in trouble.

Approval has been given to establish cooperative societies for the beloved sisters (Ladkya Bahini), he added.

"Instructions have been given to all the district agencies to keep government deposits in the district cooperative banks. A report has been sought for establishing separate district banks for Dhule and Nandurbar districts."

He said that 54 new godowns have been constructed in the state and plans have been made to construct 25 more godowns.

State Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the State Council said that the state government has prepared a scheme to provide skill training to five lakh candidates in the state and provide financial assistance to them to set up industries.

For this, one lakh candidates have been selected in the first phase, he added.

He was speaking while replying to a motion for discussion.

Stating that Maharashtra has the highest number of startups, Minister Lodha said that a policy is being formulated to encourage these startups and provide them with special training to ensure their business runs for a long time.

New courses have been started in ITIs (industrial training institutes), he added.

He also said that against the backdrop of Kumbh Mela, courses like religious and cow service have been started in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor