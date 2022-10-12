MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast in Panaji
By ANI | Published: October 12, 2022 11:56 AM 2022-10-12T11:56:28+5:30 2022-10-12T17:30:03+5:30
A MiG 29K fighter aircraft on Wednesday crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast, the Indian Navy said.
A MiG 29K fighter aircraft on Wednesday crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast, the Indian Navy said.
The officials said the aircraft crashed after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base.
"Pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the official said.
The pilot was reported to be in stable condition.
A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app