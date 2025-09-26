Migrant workers from Bengal to fill separate column in form ahead of SIR rollout in October

Kolkata, Sep 26 As West Bengal is heading for the rollout of special intensive revision (SIR) after Bihar next month, the form for the voter list verification process will have a separate column for the migrant workers from the state, who are currently working in other states.

The separate column, an insider from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said will be the one where the migrant workers from the state will have to make a self-declaration that barring from the voters' list their names are not enlisted for the same list for any other state and more specifically the state they have migrated to earn their livelihood.

"This is to ensure that none of the migrant workers are enlisted in more than one state," the CEO's office insider added.

Already, the process for printing the SIR forms has started in West Bengal.

Each voter will be allotted two copies of the SIR form.

While one will be retained by the voter concerned, the other will be retained by the booth-level officer (BLO) concerned.

The basis of the SIR this time will be the last similar voter list revision conducted by West Bengal in 2002.

According to initial estimates, the number of migrant workers in West Bengal is around 22 lakh.

According to many, the number could be much higher.

The CEO's office has reportedly taken all possible measures to make the SIR process foolproof in West Bengal.

Understanding that the BLOs, as grassroots-level electoral officials, will be playing the most crucial role, the CEO's office is giving special emphasis to both their conduct as well as their security while they are deployed on the ground level during the SIR process.

BLOs have been given strict instructions that in case they face any interference, resistance, or deliberate non-cooperation while performing their job, whether it is from any political outfit or anyone from the state administrative machinery, such matters should be immediately brought to the notice of the CEO's office.

