Mild earthquake logged in Tripura, no damage reported

Agartala, July 22 A 'mild' quake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, shook parts of Tripura on Monday night, officials said.

A disaster management official said that the tremor was felt in southern Tripura’s Gomati district and adjoining areas, adding that there has been no report of any casualty or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.55 p.m. at a depth of 7 km.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world. Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-proof structures.

