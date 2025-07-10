Mild tremors felt in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 10 Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday morning, triggering panic.

Around 9.04 a.m., the ground shook for nearly 10 seconds in various areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu.

Residents reported slight tremors.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Jhajjar, Haryana.

The quake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and originated 10 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.

While the tremors were noticeable, the relatively low magnitude reduced the risk of damage.

Officials stated that no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Emergency teams were put on alert as a precautionary measure. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, but initial assessments suggest that the earthquake has not caused any significant harm.

People in the affected areas briefly came out of their homes and offices when the tremors were felt. Many took to social media to post their experiences and check on loved ones.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are generally considered minor and rarely lead to structural damage. However, they serve as a reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability.

Experts recommend that residents remain aware of safety measures during such events, even if the impact appears minimal. This incident follows a pattern of mild seismic activity that has been recorded in northern India over the past few years.

The India Meteorological Department continues to observe the region for any aftershocks, though none have been reported so far.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic and to follow official updates for any further information.

