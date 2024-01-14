Milind Deora quits Congress, may join ruling Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan 14 In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora has quit the party here on Sunday.

Deora himself tweeted the news, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party, " said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a 7-time MP Murli S. Deora.

He also expressed gratitudeMilind Deora quits Congress, may join ruling Shiv Sena to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years in the grand old party.

According to current indications, he is likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor