Militants will get killed as long as they continue to infiltrate: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 30 Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that militants will keep dying as long as they don’t stop infiltrating.

"Encounters will keep taking place. Militants will keep coming, and we will keep eliminating them,” Farooq Abdullah told media persons while was answering a question about Akhnoor encounter in which three terrorists were killed.

Asked whether the 'Darbar move' would take place this time, Abdullah said, “Darbar Move will definitely take place.”

Following the practice set up by the Dogra Maharajas, all major offices of J&K including that of the Chief Minister, his council of ministers and senior bureaucrats would shuttle between Srinagar and Jammu cities on a six-monthly basis.

However, the L-G administration stopped the practice.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also urged everyone to celebrate Diwali and prayed for the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Everyone should celebrate Diwali well. It is a very big festival. May God and Goddess Lakshmi bless the people here with prosperity, as wealth is scarce in this area. Today, most of the shops are empty here," he said.

Meanwhile, NC spokesman and MLA, Tanvir Sadiq said that no NC MLA would attend the J&K foundation day to be observed on October 31.

For the last five years, the L-G administration has been celebrating October 31 as the J&K foundation day to mark the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.

