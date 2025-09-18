Military Civil Fusion: Joint earthquake response exercise conducted in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 18 In a significant demonstration of preparedness and unity, the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force, Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Civil Administration jointly conducted a large-scale earthquake response mock drill in Along, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The exercise simulated a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five different sites, designed to test the speed, coordination, and efficiency of multiple responding agencies under realistic conditions.

“Search and rescue teams, along with specialized medical units, were swiftly deployed, while the Incident Response System framework was thoroughly evaluated in action,” said a defence official.

The mock drill highlighted key aspects of disaster readiness: improved communication networks, stronger logistical support, and seamless coordination between military and civil agencies.

This exercise was not only a test of operational capability but also a reaffirmation of the bond between the armed forces and the civil administration.

It emphasized that disaster management is not the responsibility of a single agency, but a shared duty that requires synergy, trust, and mutual support.

Similarly, NCC Directorate Northeastern region also conducted an earthquake response mock drill. “215 SD/SW Cadets from 2 AP Bn NCC actively participated in a Mega Mock Drill on Earthquake organized by NDRF in Tawang, West Kemang & Bichom Districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness, response & rescue skills to save lives during emergency and natural disaster situations,” said NCC Directorate Northeastern region official account on X.

The success of the drill underlines the commitment of all stakeholders to safeguard communities, strengthen resilience, and build confidence among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Together, these coordinated efforts reinforce the message that in times of crisis, the strength of unity becomes the strongest shield for society.

