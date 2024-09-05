Military leadership should develop broader analysis of northern border: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Sep 5 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the top military leadership must develop a broader understanding of the northern border given the security situation in the region.

“There must be broader and deeper analysis by the top military leadership of the situation along the northern border. Happenings in neighbouring countries are posing a challenge to peace and stability in the region,” said the Defence Minister while presiding over the maiden Joint Commanders’ Conference.

He said that India is a peace-loving nation and the armed forces need to be prepared for war in order to preserve peace in the country.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and Bangladesh situation, the Defence Minister said that the military leadership needs to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.

“Despite global volatility, India is enjoying a rare peace and is developing peacefully. However, due to the increasing number of challenges, we need to remain alert. We must keep our peace intact during Amrit Kaal,” the Defence Minister said.

He said that the country needs to on present, keep an eye on the activities happening around us at present, and focus on being future-oriented.

“To achieve this vision, we should have a strong and robust national security component and must develop full-proof deterrence,” the Defence Minister said.

He also stressed the significance of evolving joint military vision and preparing for the type of challenges the country may face in future.

“We should also have the capability development in space and electronic warfare. They are integral to tackling modern-day challenges. Military leadership should focus on increasing the use of the latest technological advancements in the fields of data and artificial intelligence,” the Defence Minister said.

He said that these components do not participate in any conflict or war directly, adding, that their indirect participation is deciding the course of warfare to a great extent.

--IANS

