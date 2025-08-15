Millions of heroes gave countless sacrifices for our freedom: Congress leaders extend Independence day wishes to nation

New Delhi, Aug 15 On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's liberation.

Taking to social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all countrymen. This freedom, achieved by the sacrifice of great freedom fighters, is a pledge to build such an India —where justice is based on truth and equality, and there is respect and brotherhood in every heart. It is our duty to protect the pride and honour of this precious heritage. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on social media and said, “Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all countrymen on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless great freedom fighters who made invaluable contributions to the national movement.

"Today is an important day because we, the people of India, are now fighting for our rights, protection of constitutional institutions, social justice, economic empowerment, and brotherhood. Let us take this struggle forward together and pledge to protect the interests of every Indian. Jai Hind.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her message on her social media: “Heartiest greetings of Independence Day to all countrymen. Our millions of heroes gave countless sacrifices to get us freedom. They handed us the national resolve of democracy, justice, equality, and mutual unity. Through the principle of 'one person, one vote', they gave us a prosperous democracy. Our resolve to protect our freedom, Constitution, and its principles is firm. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat.”

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, after a prolonged and determined struggle led by freedom fighters across generations. Visionary leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and many others played crucial roles in steering the country towards freedom through non-violence and unity.

Independence Day is more than just a national holiday — it is a day of remembrance, pride, and renewed commitment to democratic ideals. It inspires every Indian to honour the sacrifices of the past and work towards a future built on justice, equality, and unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor