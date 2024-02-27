Miltenyi Biotec to set up innovation and technology center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 27 Miltenyi Biotec, a global biotechnology company, will launch its operations in India with the setting up of Innovation and Technology Center in Hyderabad.

This Centre of Excellence (COE) will be one of its first of its kind in India where scientists, researchers, industry experts and clinicians can get classroom to hand on training on cell and gene therapy approaches right from proof of concept to pre-clinical / clinical development and commercialization.

This COE also will provide Indian researchers, scientists and clinicians easier access to expertise, research, and manufacturing solutions.

The announcement was made at the inaugural event of BioAsia 2024, the annual life sciences event which began here Tuesday.

Miltenyi Biotec Board members Boris Stoffel and Toon Overstijns met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Miltenyi Biotec is a global leader offering device, technology solutions, automated workflows and services for CGT for research and translational approaches as well as development for commercialization.

The German company said that its pivotal platform CliniMACS Prodigy is uniquely positioned for end to end clinical development to manufacturing of Cell and Gene Therapy in an automated and functionally closed system for small-large scale manufacturing.

Each year, more than 10,000 patients are treated with cell products using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies.

More than 950 investigational new drug (IND) applications as well as investigational device exemptions (IDE) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies and platforms.

In doing so, the company is well poised to enable local development and manufacturing in India to drive affordable and accessible CGT therapies by academia and industry for Indian as well as global patients, the company said.

The Chief Minister said that the center will be an important node to help advance novel therapies within the scientific community and promises access to healthcare options for patients both in India but also worldwide.

“Miltenyi Biotec seeks to help bring new therapies to patients with high unmet medical need. Fostering knowledge exchange will be vital for CGT advancement by forging public-private partnerships like our recent MOU with BIRAC, DBT as CGT partner as well as collaborations between academic and industry partners. We have a single minded focus to drive accessibility, affordability and availability of cell and gene therapies by local development and manufacturing in India,” said Boris Stoffel Miltenyi Biotec’s Managing Director.

