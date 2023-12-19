Mimicking Video Row: Vice President slams TMC MP and Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Shameful, Ridiculous'

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, strongly criticized Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking him outside Parliament. The surprising twist to the incident is that the video capturing this act was allegedly shot by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, individuals protesting against the mass suspension of opposition MPs outside Parliament burst into laughter.

Expressing his disappointment, Chairman Dhankhar characterized the incident as "shameful, ridiculous, and unacceptable," highlighting the inappropriate nature of an MP mocking another, especially when recorded by a second MP. The Chairman's comments suggest that he found the behavior of both the MP engaging in mimicry and the one recording it to be inappropriate and lacking in the decorum expected within parliamentary proceedings. Jagdeep Dhankhar said that "I saw one video on a TV channel, how low could you go? One of the senior members of Sansad is recording another senior member. I can only say God should bless him with some good thoughts. You should maintain the decorum of the place this is not done."

#WATCH | "Ridiculous, unacceptable", says Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi films the act. pic.twitter.com/F3rftvDmhJ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Today, 49 more opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for aggressive opposition to the government. The total number of suspended MPs has now reached 141. Among the suspended MPs from the Lok Sabha are Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe from Maharashtra. Everyone is blaming Modi government for this mass suspension. While explaining the same Modi government posted on X saying, "If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason... TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honorable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House," the BJP posted on the micro-blogging site along with a video of the mimicry."