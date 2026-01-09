'Mini Kumbh Mela': Over 500 holy men take part in ‘Damru Rally’ in Somnath

Gir Somnath, Jan 9 More than 500 sadhus and sants from across the country participated in a grand ‘Damru Rally’ in Gujarat's district Somnath on Friday, with the rhythmic beats of the sacred drums resonating throughout the region. The participating sants described the event as a 'Mini Kumbh Mela,' reflecting the scale and spiritual fervour of the gathering.

The rally was held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Somnath for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Even before the Prime Minister’s arrival, Somnath was enveloped in an atmosphere of celebration, devotion, and excitement. Devotees and locals witnessed scenes that made it feel as though Mount Kailash itself had descended upon the holy town.

From Shankh Chakra (also known as Good Luck Circle) to Hamirji Gohil Circle and the Somnath Mahadev Temple, the holy men carried out a massive procession, playing the ‘dak’ and ‘damru’ while chanting sacred slogans. The entire region echoed with the sounds of the drums, accompanied by chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Somnath,' creating an intensely spiritual environment across Somnath.

The ‘Damru Rally’ commenced at around 10 a.m. from Shankh Chakra, located approximately one kilometre away, and proceeded through Hamirji Circle before culminating at the Somnath Temple. Sadhus clad in traditional attire and devotees walking alongside them added to the grandeur of the procession.

Pilgrims and tourists visiting Somnath expressed delight and amazement at the spectacle. Many devotees were seen capturing the moment as the sound of the 'damru' and devotional chants filled the air, leaving a lasting impression on those present.

Speaking to IANS, Sant Piyudan Gadhvi Sadhu said that he had arrived in Gujarat to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, calling it a historic and unique festival being organised at Somnath, the first Jyotirlinga, after several centuries.

He said that from January 8 to 11, bhajans, community meals, and the chanting of Lord Shiva’s name would unite people in devotion. He added that the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mark the event as a significant milestone.

Sant Bhardwaj Nand Giri also described the atmosphere as resembling a mini Kumbh Mela. He said that after nearly a thousand years, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv was being organised, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of sants, thousands of scholars and devotees were participating, making it a symbol of faith and cultural pride.

The four-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv kicked off at the Somnath Mahadev Temple on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of the historic shrine of Lord Shiva.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit the Somnath Temple on January 10 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

One of the upcoming highlights of the festival is the grand Shaurya Yatra, which will be held on the concluding day i.e. January 11 and will see 108 horsemen of the Gujarat Police Cavalry participate in traditional attire.

Swabhiman Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of Somnath temple as the year 2026 marks 1,000 years, since the first attack on Somnath took place in January 1026 AD.

The Somnath Mahadev Temple reflects India’s self-respect, resilience, and reconstruction. Despite repeated invasions, Somnath rose again and stands firm as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering pride.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv seeks to bring this history alive for the present generation. The four-day event will celebrate India’s cultural confidence, spiritual heritage, and national pride, spreading Somnath’s message of self-respect across the nation.

