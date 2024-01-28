Minimum temp improves in J&K, Srinagar records 3.3 above zero

Srinagar, Jan 28 Night temperature rose across J&K on Sunday and the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded above zero.

Due to the nightlong cloud cover, minimum temperature rose in J&K and Srinagar recorded 3.3 as the minimum temperature.

Gulmarg had minus 3.5 and Pahalgam minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh had minus 8.7 and Kargil minus 9.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city and Katra had 9.1, Batote 6.2 while Bhaderwah and Banihal both had 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. With just two days left before the Chillai Kalan ends, there has been little snowfall in J&K so far.

No snow in Chillai Kalan could spell disaster for the summer months as the discharge of water in all the water bodies depends on sufficient snowfall during the winter months.

