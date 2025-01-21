Minimum temperature rises above freezing point in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 21 For the first time after December 3, 2024, the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar on Tuesday while Jammu city weather improved.

The city recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Monday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said that for the first time this season, after December 3, 2024, the minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar city.

Srinagar recorded 1 degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 9 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.8, Batote 5.2, Banihal 1 degree and Bhaderwah 2 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

The MeT department forecast said, “On January 21, possibility of light rain/ snow at scattered places. On January 22, generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain (plains of Jammu) and snow at scattered places. On January 23, possibility of very light rain (plains of Jammu)/ light snow at isolated places of Jammu Division. From January 24 to 28, generally dry weather. Between January 29 and 31, generally cloudy sky with light rain/ snow at isolated places."

The MeT Department issued an advisory saying that the tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to follow the administration/traffic advisory."

A 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. During these 40 days, locals wear loose tweed overgarments called the ‘Pheran’ under which they hold a firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’. These two together, form an ideal combination for instant heat for the locals.

Doctors have cautioned people, especially, children and elders to avoid long exposure to cold as this results in myocardial infarction, which becomes the reason for constriction of blood vessels. Constricted blood vessels lead to heart failure and heart attack. Due to a shortage of finances, the government is not able to provide a 24/7 electric supply to locals and in addition to scheduled power cuts, the breakdown of systems often leaves the Valley in darkness for hours together.

