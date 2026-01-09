Mining sector a ‘pillar of economic growth’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy described the mining sector as a “pillar of economic growth” that will play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The minister was speaking at the National Mineral Chintan Shivir in Gujarat which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The three-day event, organised by the Union Ministry of Mines, brings together mining ministers from various states, senior officials and industry stakeholders to discuss reforms, technology, sustainability and future policy directions for the sector.

On the occasion, Minister Kishan Reddy praised Gujarat’s development model and said it has set benchmark standards for several states that are now competing constructively in investment and growth.

The Union Minister noted that mineral exploration has seen a 190 per cent increase since 2014, with iron, limestone, lead and zinc recording double-digit growth.

Transparent auctions and the District Mineral Foundation mechanism, he said, have significantly boosted mining revenue for states.

Reddy added that the government is prioritising critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and tungsten, along with refining, recycling and reprocessing capabilities. Plans to extract critical minerals from e-waste by 2030 are already underway.

He said the core objective of the Chintan Shivir is to prepare a strategic five-year plan for the sector, focusing on faster auctions, improved operations, next-generation technology adoption, digitalisation, R& D, skill development and positioning India as a global processing hub. He also emphasised “urban mining” and waste-to-wealth initiatives for environmental sustainability.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil said achieving the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision requires strong coordination between mineral development and water management. Calling mineral resources the “backbone of the economy”, he underscored the need for mindful mining practices that protect groundwater and promote water recycling and reuse. He urged the industry to adopt technologies that minimise environmental impact.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey said that 2026 will be crucial for advancing the mining sector’s role in India’s development goals. He stressed the importance of critical minerals for battery manufacturing and energy storage, and highlighted the government’s efforts to accelerate auctions and production.

He added that artificial intelligence and modern equipment will be essential for improving efficiency, reducing pollution and lowering costs.

Dubey also emphasised the shared responsibility of government and the private sector in ensuring environmentally responsible mining and compensating for ecological loss. Earlier, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal delivered the welcome address.

The event was attended by ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland, as well as senior officials from the Union Coal and Mines Ministry and the Gujarat government, including Industries and Mines Additional Chief Secretary Mamta Verma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor