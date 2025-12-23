Minister advises India Post to drive strategic biz growth, boost regional outreach

New Delhi, Dec 23 The government on Tuesday advised India Post to adopt a proactive and strategic approach to business growth, including reaching out to businesses and entities contributing high GST.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, also advocated establishing dedicated marketing executive teams in every circle to monitor leads, conversions, and revenue daily, and called on circle heads to leverage regional strengths — aligned with local geography, industry presence, and business potential — to implement customised growth strategies.

In a review meeting, part of the quarterly monitoring framework laid down by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr Pemmasani also directed that all performance metrics — mail and parcel operations, savings, and insurance — must balance public welfare and financial prudence.

The reviews aim to identify issues early, enable quick course corrections, and ensure India Post consistently meets its service and performance goals.

Covering all 24 postal circles, the discussions focused on operational efficiency, financial inclusion, logistics expansion, and tech-driven reforms aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting India Post’s unmatched network, the Minister of State called for optimal utilisation of resources to strengthen delivery services and expand savings and insurance coverage, supporting the nation’s logistics needs.

The minister commended Karnataka Circle for strong grassroots performance and successful acquisition of new customers and markets.

He also lauded the Northeastern Circle for opening 1.54 lakh new savings accounts, mobilizing Rs 276 crore under PLI/RPLI, and implementing structured MSME outreach. The Minister of State said that serving over 1.4 billion citizens through the postal network is both a responsibility and an opportunity, emphasising that efficient services, digital integrity, and financial prudence are central to making India Post a self-reliant, future-ready institution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor