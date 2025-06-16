Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa discusses green Delhi plan with Korean team

New Delhi, June 16 Indicating the Delhi government’s eagerness to learn lessons in environment management from Korea, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held discussions with a delegation from the Korea Environmental Industry Association (KEIA) at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting, aimed at exploring green industry cooperation between Delhi and Korea, focused on potential projects under the Government of Korea’s Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programme to support Delhi’s ambitious green goals, said an official statement.

Sirsa said, “Delhi is actively implementing Asia’s most forward-looking environmental action plan. Our efforts are focused on reducing industrial emissions, strengthening circular economy models, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.”

He said the interaction with KEIA opened a window to bring proven Korean green technologies to the Capital.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to making Delhi a model for sustainable urban development in the Global South,” said the Minister.

The visiting delegation comprised Park Jeong Wook, Deputy Director, International Cooperation Bureau – Global Green Project Team; Choi Jina, Secretary General, KEIA; and Im Su Hyun from KEIA’s Planning and Coordination Team.

As a mark of respect, the proceedings began with a solemn one-minute silence to honour the victims of the recent AI-171 plane crash, underscoring the human side of international cooperation and solidarity during times of loss.

During the meeting, KEIA presented a detailed catalogue of Korean environmental technologies spanning hydrogen energy, upcycling, pollution control systems, and digital environmental management.

The delegation expressed readiness to work with Delhi Government departments on pilot projects and joint knowledge-sharing platforms.

The KEIA delegation expressed readiness to work with Delhi Government departments and agencies on technology pilot projects, public awareness programmes, and technical assistance under their global ODA platform.

“We are particularly encouraged by KEIA’s willingness to collaborate on research partnerships and knowledge sharing. Their model of government-industry-academia synergy aligns well with Delhi’s integrated approach towards green governance and can significantly help us in monitoring and improving Delhi’s air quality,” Sirsa added.

Both sides also discussed the potential for organising a Korea–India Environmental Innovation Forum in Delhi — a platform that would bring together Korean technology providers, Indian urban bodies, and global experts to drive joint environmental solutions.

