Minister Suresh Pujari assures Odisha govt gully prepared as cyclone approaches

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday said that the state government is fully prepared to handle any situation arising from a possible cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Suresh Pujari said: “We have already planned in advance and in detail to deal with any possible situation, and we are fully prepared. It would be good for Odisha if the cyclone does not hit the state. But even if it does, we are ready to face the situation.”

The Minister also said the government and district administrations in potentially vulnerable regions are on alert and equipped to manage any emergency.

Urging people not to panic, Suresh Pujari reminded that Odisha has a strong track record in managing cyclones effectively.

The Revenue and Disaster Manager Minister further noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted three cyclonic systems between October 21 and 30. While the first system bypassed Odisha, a new low-pressure area has formed and is moving west-northwest.

The IMD expects it to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27, likely bringing moderate to heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 30–40 km/h to southern, western, and interior districts on October 28 and 29.

The IMD has further warned that the system may intensify into a depression by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27.

Meanwhile, IMD official Dr. Manorama Mohanty said that fisher folks have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 26 to 29.

Mohanty also cautioned that several coastal and interior districts may experience heavy to very heavy rain, along with lightning, during this period.

