Minister, top officials responsible for nursing college scam: MP LoP

Bhopal, June 22 Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar on Saturday accused Minister Vishwas Sarang and top state officials of being responsible for the nursing college scam.

“Vishwas Sarang, his OCD Mahendra Gupta, ACS Mohammed Suleman and some other officials are responsible for the scam in the nursing colleges. Their role should be examined,” the LoP said.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension of three officials, including Sunita Shiju, who was then in charge of the MP Nursing Colleges Registration Council.

The LoP alleged that Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was the Medical Education Minister in former Shivraj Singh Chauhan's cabinet, along with the top officials are being shielded by the incumbent BJP government.

He said that earlier MP Nursing Colleges Registration Council used to function under the supervision of a representative body which was changed by the state government a few years ago.

Over a dozen persons, including two CBI officials - who were part of the investigation, have been arrested in the past few weeks.

The multi-layer case is being heard before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

