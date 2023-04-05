Minister Vaishnaw informs status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail progress in Parliament

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the groundbreaking ceremony of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project was held on September 14, 2017, in reply of a question. According to the minister, physical progress of 32.93 per cent in Gujarat and 13.72 per cent in Maharashtra, pertaining to the project, had been achieved till February this year.

"Till now, out of total 352 km elevated viaduct, approx. 257 km of piling, 180 km of foundation, 155 km of the pier and 37 km of girder launching have been completed in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli," the minister informed the members.

The minister in a reply to a question said the total cost of MAHSR project was estimated as Rs 1,08,000 crore in 2015 and also informed the Parliament that an expenditure of Rs 38,506 crore had so far been incurred on MAHSR project.

The minister also said in a reply that the execution of the project had been affected due to a delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalisation of contracts as well as adverse impact of Covid-19.

In a reply to a question, he said the anticipated cost and timeline could be ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contracts and associated timelines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor