Minister's speech sparks tension in UP village

Deoria, June 23 Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party President, Sanjay Nishad's speech created tension in Bithalpur village under Rudrapur police station of Deoria district on Saturday as he reached the village with hundreds of supporters to condole the death of Deepu Nishad, 25.

The Minister blamed the police for their inaction in arresting the accused named in FIR lodged by Ramavati Devi, the mother of the deceased.

Deepu Nishad had been missing since June 14. His body was recovered on June 15.

The situation took an ugly turn when the Minister was expressing his displeasure and a mob considered to be members of the Nishad Party broke the furniture and motorcycle of the village head and his brothers named in FIR.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ratnesh Tiwari appealed to the Cabinet Minister to help in maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, enraged over the attack on the house of the village head, hundreds of villagers and supporters of the village head shouted slogans against the Minister and came face-to-face.

The Minister was forced to make a hasty exit and local police officials informed Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma, who also requested the Minister to move out of the village.

The Minister departed from the village and the situation was brought under control.

Sanjay Nishad, later, said he had reached the village to ensure justice for the victims.

Deoria SP on the phone had assured him of the arrest of the accused.

The Minister said that some local officials were providing patronage to the accused who were on bail in another case.

He added that the matter would be raised before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, security around the village has been increased given the proposed visit of the fact-finding committee of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

Circle Officer, Rudrapur, Anushman Srivastav, said that following the complaint of Ramavati Devi, the police had registered a case against the village head Chandra Bhan Singh and his brothers and initiated an inquiry.

