Ministry of Civil Aviation Seeks Detailed Report From Vistara Amid Over 100 Flight Cancellations and Delays

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has sought a comprehensive report from Vistara concerning the significant number of flight cancellations and major delays experienced by the airline in the previous week, amounting to over 100 affected flights.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) sought a detailed report from Vistara regarding flight cancellations and major delays, with the airline having cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in the past week: MoCA official to ANI pic.twitter.com/IeGngZ8IKV — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Vistara, ahead of its merger with Air India (AI), faces escalating challenges as it grapples with a surge in cancellations and delays in recent days. The Tata-owned airline has been compelled to enact temporary adjustments to its schedules due to the significant disruptions, with nearly 50 flights canceled on Monday alone. Sources indicate that the tally of cancellations may further climb, potentially reaching up to 60 flights by Tuesday.

To tackle the backlog of affected passengers, Vistara, a distinguished full-service carrier operating more than 300 domestic and international flights, will deploy wide-body Dreamliners and Airbus A321s on domestic routes.