Ministry of Education Unveils Nationwide Campaign for Tobacco-Free Schools (ToFEI)

Tobacco use is a major cause of preventable deaths and diseases in India, leading to nearly 1.35 million deaths annually. As the second largest consumer and producer of tobacco, the country faces significant public health challenges. The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) 2019 reveals that 8.5 percent of school students aged 13 to 15 use tobacco in various forms, with easy access to tobacco products near school campuses being a major contributing factor.

To combat this issue, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, as part of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), has issued the Tobacco Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) Guidelines. These guidelines aim to protect minors and youth from tobacco use.

In support of this initiative, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has developed the “ToFEI Implementation Manual” for schools, launched on World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31, 2024. The goal is to ensure educational institutions across the nation comply with the ToFEI guidelines and become #TobaccoFreeAreas.

The Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy has issued a detailed advisory to all States/UTs, outlining the following suggestive activities for schools and surrounding areas to adhere to the ToFEI guidelines effectively:

Signage : Display 'Tobacco Free Area' signage within the educational institution, including the designated person's information.

Entrance Signage : Display "Tobacco Free Education Institution" signage at the entrance/boundary wall, including the designated person's information.

Clean Premises : Ensure no evidence of tobacco use inside the premises, such as cigarette/beedi butts, discarded gutka/tobacco pouches, or spitting spots.

Awareness Materials : Display posters and other awareness materials about the harms of tobacco within the premises.

Tobacco Control Activities : Organize at least one tobacco control activity every six months in educational institutions.

Tobacco Monitors : Nominate 'Tobacco Monitors' and display their names, designations, and contact numbers on the signage.

Code of Conduct : Include "No Tobacco Use" guidelines in the educational institution's code of conduct.

100 Yards Rule : Mark a 100-yard area from the outer limit of the boundary wall/fence of the educational institute where shops are prohibited from selling tobacco products.

Pledge Against Tobacco: Take a pledge against tobacco use as per Annexure-III of the ToFEI Implementation Manual.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of civil society in spreading awareness messages on de-addiction through street plays, video films, talks by NGOs, and resource persons. States/UTs are advised to leverage School Management Committee meetings, National Social Service, and the Vidyanjali-School Volunteer Initiative to engage resource persons and NGOs in spreading awareness about tobacco prevention and consumption. This effort should involve all stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, and staff in educational institutions.