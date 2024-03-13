Ministry of Heavy Industries ropes in IIT Roorkee to boost startups in EV sector

New Delhi, March 13 The Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to work together to encourage innovation and advance the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sector.

This MoU represents a joint effort to launch advanced initiatives for creating a Centre of Excellence and an Industry Accelerator at IIT Roorkee under the scheme for enhancement of competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector Phase II of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The collaboration seeks to utilise the combined knowledge and resources of both organisations to support groundbreaking projects that will influence the future of transportation, a statement noted.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey; Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (through video-conference), and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Uttarakhand government.

Minister of Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, said that with the signing of the MoU, numerous startups have joined forces with IIT-Roorkee to pioneer projects in electric vehicles, significantly contributing to the nation's self-reliance in the e-mobility sector.

The total project cost is Rs 24.66 crore.

This joint collaboration is poised to make significant strides in innovation and will also bridge the gap between academia and industry, the statement noted, adding these funds will further brace research, development, and implementation efforts, facilitating the translation of concepts into tangible solutions.

Mahendra Nath Pandey also highlighted the advancement of new technologies facilitated by the Capital Goods Scheme. He emphasised how these initiatives have expedited the integration of cutting-edge technologies within the manufacturing sector, promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, which is a partner with IIT Roorkee in this project, is a premier facility dedicated to testing, certification, and research in the automotive sector.

ICAT plays a vital role in the development, validation, and homologation of automotive technologies.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and expertise, in this project, ICAT will offer services like automotive electrical and electronics testing.

As India transitions towards electric mobility, ICAT is at the forefront, providing testing and developmental services for electric vehicles, an official said.

