Ministry of Minority Affairs workshop in Mumbai promotes Jiyo Parsi Scheme

Mumbai, Dec 2 The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) on Tuesday organised an advocacy and outreach workshop at Mumbai University to promote and amplify the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, which aims to help the community increase its population, an official said.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Minority Development Department, aimed to support the Parsi community in increasing its population through assisted childbirth and family welfare interventions.

The workshop also showcased the digital transformation of the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, said the official in a statement.

“Beneficiaries can now complete key formalities — including biometric authentication — from the comfort of their homes via a dedicated mobile application, ensuring greater convenience, transparency, and ease of access,” said the statement.

This advancement reflects the Government of India’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient last-mile delivery and empowering citizens through seamless digital services, it said.

Those present included senior officials, including Alok Verma, DDG, and Ranjeet Kumar, Senior Director (NIC), MoMA, who engaged with beneficiaries, stakeholders, and community representatives on the ongoing efforts to make the scheme more accessible, efficient, and citizen-centric, it said.

As part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to minority welfare and economic empowerment, the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) also participated in the workshop.

NMDFC representatives informed Parsi community members about easy and affordable loan schemes available for entrepreneurship, start-ups, and small businesses —encouraging them to avail financial support for their growth and livelihood needs.

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), engaged by the Ministry to conduct an in-depth study on the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, presented key findings and insights from its research, offering evidence-based perspectives on demographic trends, programme impact, and future recommendations.

Aligned with the Ministry’s focus on citizen-centric governance and two-way communication, a special interactive session was conducted by Harsh Ranjan, Senior Consultant – Media, Research and Outreach, MoMA, who highlighted the importance of direct engagement with beneficiaries to improve programme delivery and address on-ground challenges.

