Ministry sanctions Rs 718 cr for widening NH-59 in Odisha

New Delhi, Feb 27 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday that an allocation of Rs 718.26 crore has been sanctioned for the widening and strengthening of the Daringbadi Ghat section on National Highway 59 in Odisha, spanning Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.

The project cleared under the annual plan for 2023-24 covers a total distance of 26.96 km.

The minister said the Daringbadi Ghat segment currently experiences challenges due to a narrow carriageway and suboptimal geometrics, causing long-route vehicles from western Odisha to bypass National Highway 59.

As a prominent tourist destination, especially during winter, enhancing this stretch will elevate highway standards, bolster safety, and ensure all weather-connectivity along National Highway 59, Gadkari added.

