Minor abducted, gang-raped in MP's Damoh

Bhopal, Jan 11 In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men while she was on her way to attend a birthday party in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Saturday.

Police said the girl was going to her cousin's house to attend the birthday party, when one of the accused known to her, allegedly accosted her and forced her into a car with his two associates.

They drove the car for around two km at an isolated place near a pond and took turns to rape her.

After executing the crime, the trio fled from the spot leaving the victim who was unconscious near the pond, police said.

After regaining consciousness, the 11-year-old girl walked down to her home late Thursday night and narrated the incident to her parents. She was immediately rushed to Damoh District Hospital, where she was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

Meanwhile, suspecting something unusual, hospital staff alerted local area police (Dehat Police Station) about the incident.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police team arrived at the hospital and sent the victim for a medical checkup, which confirmed rape, according to Manish Kumar, in-charge of the local police station.

"Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Manish Kumar added.

Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM) also recorded the victim's statement at the hospital on Friday. Manish Kumar informed that the accused persons have been identified.

Three teams of police have been deployed to nab the accused.

According to information, the family members of one of the accused (known to the victim) were questioned at the police station on Friday.

However, all three accused persons, involved in the crime, were still at large till Saturday afternoon.

