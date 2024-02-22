Minor allegedly raped by neighbour in Delhi, accused held

New Delhi, Feb 22 A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in central Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

Police said that information regarding sexual assault with the minor girl by the accused, identified as Dhananjay, 39, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, was received at Anand Parbat police station.

"The accused is a neighbour of the minor girl and runs a vegetable store in the neighbourhood.

"He allegedly sexually assaulted her for the first time in 2021. The victim reported the matter to parents now and subsequently they approached police," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 of the Pocso Act was registered and the accused was arrested.

