Minor apprehended for killing 16-year-old in Delhi over personal enmity

New Delhi, Nov 18 Delhi Police have apprehended a minor for stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death here over personal enmity, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, on Thursday at 7.45 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a stabbing incident was received at Aman Vihar police station.

Acting on the call, a police team immediately reached at the spot and found the injured unconscious with stab injuries on his neck and hand.

"The injured was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said a senior police official.

"The body of the boy, a resident of Kirari Suleman Road, Rohin was preserved in the hospital," said the official.

During the course of investigation, around 150-200 CCTV footage in the vicinity were analysed.

"On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the blind murder case was solved by the concerted efforts of the teams of Aman Vihar police station within twelve hours. One 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended, who was involved in the murder case," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

"Upon the instance of the juvenile, the weapon of the offence i.e. Knife, clothes as well as shoes worn by him at the time of commission of crime have been recovered. The juvenile has previously been found involved in many criminal cases," said the DCP.

"As per the juvenile, he had previous enmity with the deceased and in order to take revenge he had stabbed the deceased on his neck and hand," said the DCP.

