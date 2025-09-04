Minor boy’s death: Assam CM orders satellite mapping of open drains

Guwahati, Sep 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the state’s Chief Secretary to use satellite imagery to identify open drains across city areas, particularly near construction sites, after a five-year-old boy died in a tragic incident in Guwahati.

Sarma said the step was necessary not only to put in place preventive measures but also to address a worrying trend of manhole covers being stolen at night, creating serious safety hazards for pedestrians and residents.

The directive came a day after young Sunit Kumar, a Class I student, fell into an open, under-construction drain near Vivekananda School in the city’s Kalapahar locality.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Wednesday while the boy was playing near the roadside. Despite frantic efforts, his body could only be recovered by 6 p.m. with the help of the Guwahati Police. Doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage over the negligence of civic authorities, who left dangerous drains uncovered in a densely populated residential area.

Citizens also criticised the indifference of some locals during the rescue attempt, which they said could have cost precious time.

On the same day, another mishap was reported from Kahilipara, where an elderly man identified as Fuljeet Sharma sustained severe leg injuries after falling into a roadside drain that was under construction.

The spot, meant to serve as a pedestrian pathway, was found to be unsafe and unprotected, highlighting persistent risks in the city’s infrastructure works.

Officials said that Kumar’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem at GMCH, and his final rites were performed at Bhootnath crematorium on Wednesday evening.

The twin incidents have reinforced concerns over poor planning and oversight in Guwahati’s civic management.

Sarma, while expressing grief over the loss of the young boy’s life, said accountability will be fixed, and steps will be taken to ensure such lapses are not repeated.

