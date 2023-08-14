Minor electrocuted in Assam while playing with friends

Guwahati, August 14 A 10-year-old child was electrocuted to death on Monday after coming in contact with a high voltage wire in Kaliabor area in Assam’s Nagaon district while he was playing with his friends.

Sudarshan Bhuyan's friends alerted the family members immediately after the incident and he was rushed to the hospital.

However, according to police, he was pronounced dead when he arrived.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Recently, a youth apparently died of electrocution at Palashbari in Kamrup distric while working on an electric pole.

